Troy man dead following crash

TROY — A Troy man is dead following a crash in Troy on Friday morning.

Troy police, fire, and medics were dispatched around 7:45 a.m. to an apartment complex on Stonyridge Ave after a witness reported a vehicle crashed into a tree.

Detective Sgt. Dominic Burnside of Troy Police Department said that when medics arrived on the scene, “they attempted life-saving measures but unfortunately, the driver was deceased on the scene.”

The scene was at the rear of an apartment complex at 455 Stonyridge Ave. Police are looking into the possibility that the victim may have suffered a medical issue that led to the crash. “The investigation is still preliminary at this time,” said Burnside, “and we will have to make that determination later after we speak with the coroner’s office.”

The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of family members.

The crash remains under investigation.