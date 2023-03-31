Troy Noon Optimist, WACO host Wings on Strings

TROY — The Troy Noon Optimist Club and The WACO Air Museum and Aviation Learning Center are pleased to announce their annual upcoming Wings on Strings Kite Fly to be held Sunday, April 16, from noon to 4 p.m. at historic WACO Airfield, 1865 S. County Road 25A, Troy.

Kids aged 15 and under who come out will be eligible to show off their kite-flying skills while competing for prizes in various categories. Kids of all ages, their parents and their extended families are also invited to come out, bring picnic lunches or patronize the food vendors, watch the competition, bring and fly their own non-competition kites, soak up the sunshine, and enjoy a fun family occasion all around. For kids without kites of their own, a limited number of plastic kites will be available to purchase, assemble and fly.

The WACO Air Museum and Aviation Learning Center, under the leadership of Director Nancy Royer, will also be open conducting tours and accepting donations in connection with this event. Be sure when you come for the Kite Fly to also stop into the Air Museum and learn about the amazing history of the WACO Aircraft Company formerly based in Troy which was once the world’s largest manufacturer of civilian aircraft and a major contributor to the American war effort during World War II. Vintage aircraft and other historic items will be on display. 2023 happens to be the 100-year anniversary of the founding of the WACO Aircraft Company in Troy.

In case of inclement weather, the following Sunday, April 23, has been set aside as the Wings on Strings back-up date. Contact Troy Noon Optimist Club member Pat Morris, 937-829-6587, for more information. Bring the whole family and come join the fun.