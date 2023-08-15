Troy pair arrested after dispute in residential neighborhood

Green

By Sheryl Roadcap

[email protected]

TROY — A dispute that began in the parking lot of CVS on West Main Street in Troy Monday evening ending in the arrest of a Troy male and female on burglary and drug paraphernalia charges.

Shelby C. Green, 31, is incarcerated in the Miami County Jail on burglary, a second-degree felony, and probation/parole violation, charges.

Jonathan Evans, 38, was also arrested on charges for allegedly threatening Green with a crow bar and on drug paraphernalia charges.

According to Troy Police Chief Shawn McKinney, the dispute began in the CVS parking lot Monday, Aug. 14, a little before 5 p.m. when an argument ensued and then allegedly Evans pulled out a crow bar and threatened Green. He said Green took off, and Evans chased her. Both people were located and apprehended in a residential neighborhood in the area of West Gate Road and West Gate Circle after Green had entered a residence uninvited on West Gate Road.

Green had outstanding warrants and was alleged found with a large quantity of concealed drugs on her, McKinney said.

Green was transported by Troy Fire to Kettering Health in Troy, McKinney said, after complaining of a medical issue. Evans also complained of a medical issue and was transported by Troy medics to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy.

Deputies from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene to assist Troy Police and Fire Departments.

Troy Police is continuing the investigation into the incident.