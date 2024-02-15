Troy PD continues search for missing teen

Ellie Carder Photo provided | Troy Police Department Ellie Carder Photo provided | Troy Police Department

By Sheryl Roadcap

[email protected]

TROY — Troy Police continue to search for Ellie Carder, the Troy teen who has been missing for two weeks.

Ellie, 14, allegedly went missing on Wednesday, Jan. 31; her disappearance was reported to police two days later on Friday, Feb. 2.

Troy Police Capt. Dominic Burnside said there is nothing new to share on the search for Ellie; however, detectives are still actively searching for the teenager.

“The main focus remains on areas of the Great Miami River,” Burnside told Miami Valley Today on Thursday, Feb. 15. “The search will continue until we have a solid lead or an answer about her whereabouts.”

He noted that the police department has engaged the help of an underwater drone from the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, but have not yet located Ellie.

Burnside said they have received tips leading detectives to search for Ellie in other areas, but so far they have turned out not to be credible or have been debunked by police. Even so, he called for the public to continue to help provide any information that could help.

“We still ask the public to call in with any information. Detectives will continue to follow up on any information or tips that are submitted,” Burnside said.

“We will continue to search for Ellie until she is found,” Troy Police Chief Shawn McKinney previously told Miami Valley Today. “This will include scaled-back periodic searches of the river and following up on leads.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Troy Police Department at 937-339-7525 or to call the Miami County Communication Center at 937-440-9911.