Troy PD seeks public’s assistance

TROY — Troy Police responded to a report of “shots fired” at the Troy Community Park on Adams Street at 7:21 p.m. Wednesday.

A few minutes later, at 7:28 p.m., Miami County Communications Center dispatchers received a report from Kettering Health Troy Hospital, that a 29-year-old male had been dropped off at their facility and was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported via medical helicopter, to Kettering Medical Center. His injuries, according to a press release from Troy police, indicated that the victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

A witness allegedly obtained video of the shooting. The video can be viewed on our Facebook page .

Please call the Troy Police Department at 937-339-7525 if you have any information related to the crime, can identify people in the video, or witnessed any part of the crime. The following vehicles were seen in the area or leaving the area immediately following the shooting:

• Blue Dodge Charger with LED headlights;

• Gray Chrysler 200;

• Black Chrysler 300 with black rims;

• Silver Toyota Tacoma with after-market rims.

Information can also be submitted by going to https://www.troyohio.gov/formcenter , e-mailing [email protected], or calling the non-emergency Miami County Communication Center 937-440-9911.