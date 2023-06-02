Troy plans fire hydrant flushing

TROY — The city of Troy will begin the annual fire hydrant flushing project on Monday, June 5. Hydrant flushing is a controlled procedure to maintain our fire hydrants and water distribution system. By performing a release of water from the hydrants, the Troy Fire Department ensures adequate water flow is available to fire fighters, residents and businesses. Flushing also helps maintain the city’s water clarity and quality by clearing iron and mineral deposits from the water mains.

The city’s water is always safe to drink. However, if you notice a brownish tint in your tap water during your area’s hydrant flushing period, run the water for two to three minutes or until the water is clear.

To check when hydrants may be flushed in your neighborhood, use the link below. Please note that scheduling is still in progress for several neighborhoods, and the map will be updated as soon as possible.

https://troy.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/basic/index.html?appid=0249e15b326940e2b1b58ba14a1dc439