Troy Police Department reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department.

May 6

DISTURBANCE: Police responded to the 900 block of Race Drive on a disturbance/trespassing complaint at 7:12 a.m. Upon clearing scene, one subject was peeling tires and driving recklessly upon the driveway. Vehicle was stopped, and driver was cited for peeling out and reckless operation.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported on the overpass on Market Street at 9:44 a.m.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported on the overpass on West Main Street at 10:09 a.m.

AGENCY ASSIST: Police assisted Adult Parole on the arrest and incarceration of a male on the 900 block of Race Drive at 10:31 a.m.

ACCIDENT: An accident with injuries was reported on North Market Street near Submarine House at 2:29 p.m.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported on the 1800 block of West Main Street near Speedway at 5:08 p.m.

HARASSMENT: There was a telecommunications harassment complaint on Julian Court at 6 p.m. Sierra B. Mowery, 19, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor telecommunications harassment in connection with this incident. Mowery was also charged with second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging in connection with a criminal damaging complaint at that same location.

May 7

UNDERAGE CONSUMPTION: Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic offense at 1:20 a.m. in the area of East Main and North Crawford streets. The driver, Torrance E. Wickham, 19, of Union City, was issued a summons for possessing alcohol underage.

ACCIDENT: A report was taken for a non-injury crash resulting in an OVI on the 800 block of Dye Mill Road at 2:46 a.m. Citation issued. Erik R. Januszak, 25, of Troy, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor driving under the influence in connection with this incident.

ACCIDENT: A traffic accident with no injuries was reported on the 300 block of East Canal Street at 3:25 p.m.

DISTURBANCE: Police responded to 600 block of Summit Avenue on a disturbance complaint at 10:30 p.m.

May 8

PRIVATE PROPERTY: Accident on private property when one vehicle backed into another at Boston Stoker on Dorset Road at 9:32 a.m.

ACCIDENT: A hit skip accident was reported on the 700 block of Grant Street at 10:54 a.m.