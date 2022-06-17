Troy Police Department reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department.

June 14

FRAUD: There was a report of a counterfeit $10 obtained during a deposit from Burger King.

MENACING: On June 13, an officer was contacted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources in reference to a pending case in their jurisdiction. The investigators provided the officer with information referencing several protection order violations and menacing by stalking offenses, which occurred near the 200 block of South Dorset Road in Troy. The officer reviewed the information provided to them by the investigators and filed two charges of violating a protection order and one charge of menacing by stalking against the offender. The offender was already in custody at the time of the report, and a physical arrest was not necessary.

THEFT: A theft was reported at Kroger, taking place sometime between May 31 and June 14.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: Reporting party advised she was bitten by a dog while she was riding her bike on the 1000 block of Long Street at 11:43 a.m. Reporting party advised she only wanted incident documented and nothing pursued.

ACCIDENT: An accident was reported at noon in the area of Experiment Farm Road and West Main Street.

FRAUD: A resident on Bristol Road reported being scammed over Facebook for $500. Investigation ongoing.

ACCIDENT: An accident was reported at 4:21 p.m. in the area of West Main Street and North Oxford Street.

THEFT: Troy units responded to the 600 block of North Market Street in reference to a theft complaint at 7 p.m. A report was taken.

DRIVING WITHOUT CONSENT: Officers were sent to South Walnut Street at 8:25 p.m. due to a driving without consent complaint. One male, Byron L. Smith, 39, of Troy, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in connection with this incident.

HARASSMENT: Responded on a telephone harassment complaint at 8:41 p.m. at Waffle House. The business just wanted the calls to stop. Juveniles warned to stop calling.

June 15

UNRULY: There was a report of an unruly juvenile at 10:49 a.m. on Crawford Street.

ACCIDENT: An accident involving a bicycle and a car was reported at 3:11 p.m. in the area of East Franklin and Oak streets.

ACCIDENT: Police dispatched to a private property accident at 4:12 p.m. on the 1000 block of Experiment Farm Road, and a report was taken.

CITIZEN ASSIST: Officers were dispatched to Larkspur Drive at 5:07 p.m. due to a female contacting the reporting party demanding money. One female, Valerie J. Caldwell, 40, of Troy, was charged with third-degree felony extortion and fourth-degree misdemeanor menacing in connection with this incident.