Troy Police reports

Police log

THURSDAY

-11:23 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1100 block of York Lane.

-6:30 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1400 block of Croydon Road.

-5:21 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault at the Rec on North Main street.

-4:23 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 2700 block of Fairmont Court.

-1:55 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 700 block of Dixie Avenue.

-12:59 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 1100 block of Gettysburg Drive.

-1:36 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 700 block of Dixie Avenue. Miles A. Kelly, 19, of Troy, was charged with underage consumption.

WEDNESDAY

-11:02 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 300 block of West Race Street.

-8:40 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 700 block of East Canal Street.

-8:29 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 2200 block of Girard Lane.

-7:00 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Towne Park apartments on Towne Park Drive.

-6:12 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 1300 block of Imperial Court.

-5:08 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at JJ’s Lunchbox on South Market Street.

-4:34 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Brightworks on Experiment Farm Road.

-3:56 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Traditions Apartments on South Stanfield Road.

-11:13 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 500 block of South Ridge Avenue.

-8:48 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Towne Park Apartments on Towne Park Drive.

-8:24 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of North Elm Street. An electric bicycle was reported stolen.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.