Troy Police reports

Police log

MONDAY

-11:24 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 300 block of East Canal street.

-8:48 p.m,: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 900 block of South Market Street.

-7:25 p.m.: drug possession. Chaska R. Stewart, 39, of Columbus, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Kenneth Baker, 61, of Piqua, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

-5:30 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Kohl’s on West Main Street.

-12:47 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 500 block of Peters Avenue.

-11:59 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Van Cleve Elementary School on East Main Street.

SUNDAY

-10:13 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of Elmwood Avenue.

-8:32 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of North Market Street and Denby Place. Nathaniel E. Stewart, Jr., 58, of Troy, was charged with DUI.

-4:09 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Autozone on West Main Street.

-12:06 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at Motel 6 on South Dorset Road.

-8:27 a.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of breaking and entering at WACO Museum and Learning Center on South County Road 25A.

SATURDAY

-10:19 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Primary Eye Care Associates on Dotcom Drive.

-8:58 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of South Mulberry Street.

-1:50 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Linex on South Market Street.

-11:33 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Traditions Apartments on Stanfield Road.

-11:13 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at American Legion Post 43 on South Market Street.

FRIDAY

-10:01 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1300 block of Imperial Court.

-2:02 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Towne Park Apartments on Towne Park Drive.

-10:51 a.m.: drug possession. Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Crescent Drive and Wayne Street. Destiny A. Woods, 20, of Dayton, was charged with possession of marijuana.

-8:02 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 700 block of West Franklin Street. A firearm was reported stolen from a vehicle.

