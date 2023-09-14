Troy Police reports

Police log

THURSDAY

-12:56 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 200 block of South Short Street.

WEDNESDAY

-10:02 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of West Race Street.

-9:24 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Wendy’s on Archer Drive.

-7:36 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 700 block of East Canal Street.

-5:09 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 300 block of Lake Street. Brent E. Hanselman,66, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct.

-12:50 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1000 block of East Canal Street.

-9:30 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at REU Juicery on East Main Street.

