Troy Police reports

Police log

SUNDAY

-6:21 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 500 block of Summit Avenue.

-6:06 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near the intersection of Ellis street and Long Street.

-10:24 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 600 block of West Market Street.

SATURDAY

-8:59 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 500 block of McKaig Avenue.

-8:54 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 900 block of Amelia Avenue.

-8:05 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Leaf and Vine on West Main Street. James D. Blanton, 43, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia.

-7:07 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of Drury Lane.

-4:42 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Walmart on West Main Street.

-10:04 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Watson’s on West Main Street. A catalytic converter was reported stolen.

-9:47 a.m.: open container. Michael G. Noel, 40, of Troy, was charged with open container.

-5:51 a.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault at Kroger on West Main Street.

-2:09 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Kettering Hospital on West Main Street.

FRIDAY

-11:43 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Carl’s Cruise-In on West Main Street.

-7:22 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.

-6:48 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop on East Main Street.

-4:19 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1400 block of Croydon Road.

-3:35 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Speedway on North Market Street. Wyatt J. Hunter, 21, of Quincy, was charged with assault and criminal mischief.

-2:59 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at True Value Rental on South Market Street.

-1:54 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Minster Bank on Experiment Farm Road.

-11:57 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Dollar General on North Market Street.

-9:41 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Koverman Dickerson Insurance on West Main Street.

-8:53 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of Mumford Drive.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.