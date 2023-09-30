Troy Police reports

Police log

FRIDAY

-3:22 a.m. disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 1200 block of West Main Street.

THURSDAY

-11:46 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near the intersection of McKaig Avenue and Ash Street. Edward L. Lewis, 45, of Troy, and Brendan M. Thomas, 24, of Troy were charged with disorderly conduct.

-11:13 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 300 block of East Canal Street.

-10:47 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report to f trespassing at Sherwood Clean on Foss Way.

-6:12 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the Troy Center on Crescent Drive.

-2:06 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 2500 block of New Castle Drive.

-9:29 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Troy Christian High School on South Dorset Road.

-8:51 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at the Stouder Center on Wayne Street.

WEDNESDAY

-12:37 a.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault at the Leaf and Vine on West Main Street.

TUESDAY

-3:40 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at the Comfort Suites on Towne Park Drive.

-3:26 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Garden Manor Apartments on Crescent Drive.

-2:51 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the Comfort Suites on Towne Park Drive.

-12:09 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 100 block of North Madison Street.

-10:19 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 500 block of Michigan Avenue.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.