Troy Police reports

Police log

SUNDAY

-9:27 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Nicholas C. Poland, 52, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct.

-8:24 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 2600 block of New Castle Drive.

-2:30 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Rent to Own on West Main Street.

-7:54 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 100 block of West Race Street.

-7:30 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 900 block of Race Drive.

SATURDAY

-7:57 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1500 block of Hawk Circle.

-7:48 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Heather Green Apartments on Trade Square West.

-9:00 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 2300 block of Larkspur Drive.

FRIDAY

-11:44 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of Drury Lane.

-6:17 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Kroger on West Market Street.

-5:19 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Graceview Apartments on West Main Street.

-9:21 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Staffmark on West Main Street.

