Troy Police reports

Police log

MONDAY

-12:37 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at the Stouder Center on Wayne Street.

SUNDAY

-2:25 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 100 block of West Market Street.

-8:51 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.

-6:23 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Circle K on West Main Street. Craig A. Anders, 53, of Troy, was charged with theft.

SATURDAY

-9:18 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Dollar General on North Market Street.

-8:19 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault in the 400 block of South Clay Street. Amy L. Swabb, 38, of Troy, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

-7:55 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 300 bock of West Race Street.

-6:57 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault in the 800 block of McKaig Avenue.

-5:23 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Walmart on West Main Street.

-5:04 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.

-3:57 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Traditions Apartments on South Stanfield Road.

-2:56p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 100 block of Glenwood Drive.

-2:14 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Sherwood Clean on Foss Way.

-7:57 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 900 block of Branford Road. A vehicle was taken sometime overnight.

-6:52 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of vehicle theft in the 900 block of North Dorset Road.

-4:16 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue.

FRIDAY

-6:39 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1300 block of Imperial Court. Cornett, 44, of Troy, was charged with theft.

-5:23 p.m.: tampering with evidence. Noah K. Whitt, 25, of Troy, was charged with tampering with evidence. Steven K. Whitt, 30, of Troy, was charged with obstructing official business.

-3:25 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 500 block of Summit Avenue.

-12:49 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at the Buckeye House on South Market Street.

-11:16 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near the intersection of South Short Street and West Canal Street.

-10:46 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of North Market Street.

-10:21 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1300 block of imperial Court.

-10:14 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Kroger on West Market Street.

-9:32 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 600 block of Scott Street.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.