Troy Police reports

Police log

THURSDAY

-2:27 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1300 block of Michael Court.

WEDNESDAY

-11:20 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Leaf and Vine on West Main Street.

-11:11 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at the Budget Inn on Archer Drive.

-10:12 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at the Submarine House on North Market Street.

-3:36 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Hobart Brothers Technical Center on Trade Square East.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.