Troy Police reports

Police log

MONDAY

-8:24 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Trinity Episcopal Church on South Dorset Road.

-7:25 p.m.: criminal damaging. Jenna K. Harrah, 26, of New Carlisle, was charged with criminal damaging.

-7:25 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Destiny L. Helton, 26, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct.

-6:54 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 100 block of Cameo Circle.

-6:09 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 600 block of Mumford Drive.

-4:49 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Buffalo Wild Wings on West Main Street.

-4:37 p.m.: robbery. Officers responded to a report of robbery at CVS on West Main Street.

-2:50 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 1200 block of Stephenson Drive.

-11:41 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of Vincent Avenue.

-11:30 a.m.: drug possession. Officers conducted an investigation at Sunoco on West Market Street. The subject was found to be in possession of drugs and weapons.

-8:33 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 1200 block of East Main Street.

SUNDAY

-11:29 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of an attempted theft of a motor vehicle at Hot Head Burrito on South Dorset Road.

-11:24 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to Sally Beauty Supply on West Main Street regarding a report of theft. A vehicle pursuit ensued from Kohl’s parking lot; the pursuit was terminated just short of the Vandalia city limits.

-8:38 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 1000 block of West Race Street.

-8:09 p.m.:criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 100 block of South Oxford Street.

-7:25 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of Penn Road.

-4:30 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1200 block of Stephenson Drive.

-11:06 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at Monkey’s Smoke Shop on South Dorset Road.

-10:58 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing near the intersection of West Market Street and Edgewater Drive.

-3:37 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of Cloverleaf Drive.

-2:21 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1300 block of Imperial Court.

SATURDAY

-11:18 p.m.: drug possession. Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of West Main Street and North Cedar Street. Paxton L. Hershey, 23, of Troy, was charged with possession of marijuana.

-7:59 p.m.: misconduct at an emergency. Ashanti M. Rice, 20, of Troy, and Amilleah K. Shoe, 22, of Troy, were charged with misconduct at an emergency.

-6:58 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 2000 block of Carriage West Court.

-4:40 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 500 block of Garfield Avenue.

-11:53 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Speedway on West Main Street.

-10:00 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Comfort Suites on Towne Park Drive.

FRIDAY

-6:59 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.

-2:06 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1100 block of Stephenson Drive.

-11:20 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Dollar General on North Market Street.

