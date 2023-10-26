Troy Police reports

Police log
THURSDAY
-12:27 a.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault at Floral View Apartments on Long Street.
WEDNESDAY
-9:32 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Joshua M. Hoffman, 43, of Troy, was charged with DUI.
-7:00 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 800 block of Dellwood Drive.
-12:23 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Meijer on West Main Street.
-10:32 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Wells Fargo Bank on West Main Street.
-10:07 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 100 block of North Madison Street.
-5:23 a.m.: driving under suspension. Lizbeth S. Molina, 20, of Dayton, was charged with driving under suspension.
Compiled by Matt Clevenger.