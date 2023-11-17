Troy Police reports

Police log

THURSDAY

-4:14 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Upper Valley Orthopedics on Troy Town Drive. A trailer was reported stolen.

-1:33 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report o f a disturbance/fight in the 1500 block of Hawk Circle.

-12:42 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 1000 block of West Market Street.

-11:55 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of motor vehicle theft at Floral View Apartments on Long Street.

-10:10 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Special Occasions Party Supply on West Main Street.

-8:38 a.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault in the 500 block of Stonyridge Drive. A female subject was charged with assault.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.