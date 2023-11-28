Troy Police reports

Police log
MONDAY
-5:48 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at the Budget Inn on Archer Drive.
-4:38 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing near the intersection of Dickerson Drive and Jenna Drive.
-11:09 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of Shaftsbury Road.
-9:57 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1300 block of Imperial Court.
SUNDAY
-3:33 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the Hampton Inn on Troy Town Drive.
-12:20 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Heather Green West Apartments on Trade Square West.
SATURDAY
-12:11 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Traditions Apartments on South Stanfield Road.
-11:05 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 500 block of Stonyridge Avenue.
FRIDAY
-6:27 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1000 block of Mystic Lane.
-12:28 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of Pearson Court.
