Troy Police reports

Police log

MONDAY

-5:48 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at the Budget Inn on Archer Drive.

-4:38 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing near the intersection of Dickerson Drive and Jenna Drive.

-11:09 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of Shaftsbury Road.

-9:57 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1300 block of Imperial Court.

SUNDAY

-3:33 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the Hampton Inn on Troy Town Drive.

-12:20 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Heather Green West Apartments on Trade Square West.

SATURDAY

-12:11 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Traditions Apartments on South Stanfield Road.

-11:05 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 500 block of Stonyridge Avenue.

FRIDAY

-6:27 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1000 block of Mystic Lane.

-12:28 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of Pearson Court.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.