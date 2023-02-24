Troy Police reports

Police log

TUESDAY

-10:08 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Garden Manor Apartments on Crescent Drive.

-6:03 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 600 block of Meadow Lane.

-5:03 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at the Troy-Miami County Public Library on West Main Street.

-3:36 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1000 block of Wheeler Street.

-2:46 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 1000 block of Mystic Lane.

-11:08 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at the Family Abuse Shelter on Crescent Drive.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.