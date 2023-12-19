Troy Police reports

Police log
MONDAY
-11:02 p.m.: harassment. Jermaine A. Carroll, 41, of Troy, was charged with telecommunications harassment.
-10:40 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1100 block of Lee Road.
-7:05 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 300 block of Ross Street.
-5:58 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Kroger on West Market Street.
-4:22 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 2800 block of McKaig Road.
-2:01 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Traditions Apartments on South Stanfield Road.
-1:39 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of West Race Street.
-9:26 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of South Ridge Avenue.
SUNDAY
-10:09 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1000 block of Mystic Lane.
-5:14 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1100 block of Stephenson Drive. Derrick S. Caruso, 31, of Troy, was charged with theft.
-4:41 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Kettering Hospital on West Main Street.
-4:13 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 200 block of East Canal Street.
-4:01 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 800 block of East Franklin Street.
-8:17 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Agave and Rye on North Market Street. Jacob S. Wiford, 27, of Troy, was charged with criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct.
-2:00 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 200 block of South Short Street.
-12:12 a.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of North Market Street and Bentley Circle. Mykohl L. Walker, 22, of Troy, was charged with DUI and open container.
SATURDAY
-9:14 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 1200 block of Todd Lane.
-8:37 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Market Street.
-8:24 p.m.: unauthorized use of motor vehicle. Jessica L. Ratliff, 34, of Troy, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
-7:17 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 700 block of Dixie Avenue.
-6:51 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault at Shell on West Main Street.
-3:00 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.
-10:54 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 500 block of Maplewood Drive.
FRIDAY
-11:11 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 100 block of South Crawford Street.
-3:53 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 1200 block of Hilltop Drive.
-2:02 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Speedway on West Market Street.
–1:56 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 800 block of South Mulberry Street.
-1:36 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report o f theft in the 1300 block of Saratoga Drive.
-8:01 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of Williams Street.
Compiled by Matt Clevenger.