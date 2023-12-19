Troy Police reports

Police log

MONDAY

-11:02 p.m.: harassment. Jermaine A. Carroll, 41, of Troy, was charged with telecommunications harassment.

-10:40 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1100 block of Lee Road.

-7:05 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 300 block of Ross Street.

-5:58 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Kroger on West Market Street.

-4:22 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 2800 block of McKaig Road.

-2:01 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Traditions Apartments on South Stanfield Road.

-1:39 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of West Race Street.

-9:26 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of South Ridge Avenue.

SUNDAY

-10:09 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1000 block of Mystic Lane.

-5:14 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1100 block of Stephenson Drive. Derrick S. Caruso, 31, of Troy, was charged with theft.

-4:41 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Kettering Hospital on West Main Street.

-4:13 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 200 block of East Canal Street.

-4:01 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 800 block of East Franklin Street.

-8:17 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Agave and Rye on North Market Street. Jacob S. Wiford, 27, of Troy, was charged with criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct.

-2:00 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 200 block of South Short Street.

-12:12 a.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of North Market Street and Bentley Circle. Mykohl L. Walker, 22, of Troy, was charged with DUI and open container.

SATURDAY

-9:14 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 1200 block of Todd Lane.

-8:37 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Market Street.

-8:24 p.m.: unauthorized use of motor vehicle. Jessica L. Ratliff, 34, of Troy, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

-7:17 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 700 block of Dixie Avenue.

-6:51 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault at Shell on West Main Street.

-3:00 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.

-10:54 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 500 block of Maplewood Drive.

FRIDAY

-11:11 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 100 block of South Crawford Street.

-3:53 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 1200 block of Hilltop Drive.

-2:02 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Speedway on West Market Street.

–1:56 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 800 block of South Mulberry Street.

-1:36 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report o f theft in the 1300 block of Saratoga Drive.

-8:01 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of Williams Street.

