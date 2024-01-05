Troy Police reports

Police log

THURSDAY

-4:18 a.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary at Miami Shores Golf Course on East Staunton Road.

WEDNESDAY

-10:38 p.m.: driving under suspension. Tequila S. Miller, 33, of Dayton, was charged with driving under suspension.

-8:16 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the Morris House on North Market Street.

-8:15 p.m.: driving under suspension. Roger R. O’Neal, Jr., 39, of Troy, was charged with driving under suspension.

-6:50 p.m.: theft. Aurian T. Martin, 24, of Dayton, was charged with theft. -4:42 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of West Race Street.

-2:16 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1300 block of Imperial Court.

-1:28 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 200 block of South Crawford Street.

-10:18 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Garden Manor Apartments on Crescent Drive.

TUESDAY

-10:43 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 100 block of Cloverleaf Drive. A female subject was arrested on a warrant and a male subject was arrested for obstructing justice.

-10:23 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Shell on West Main Street.

-7:59 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 1300 block of Covent Road.

-4:08 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Fifth Third Bank on West Main Street.

-2:54 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 800 block of South Market Street. Amellio D. Price, 34, of Sidney, and Thomas L. Hicks, 49, of Spring Creek Township were charged with criminal trespass.

-11:54 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Jimmy John’s on West Main Street.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.