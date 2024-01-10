Troy Police reports

Police log

TUESDAY

-9:13 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of Cameo Circle.

-8:52 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 1600 block of Brook Park Drive.

-8:44 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.

-8:08 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Officers responded to a report of a hit/skip crash in the 500 block of Ohio Avenue. Casey M. Knouff, 40, of Troy, was charged with DUI.

-5:38 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of Cameo Circle.

-4:46 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 600 block of South Clay Street.

-414 p.m.: forgery. Officers responded to a report of forgery in the 100 block of Vincent Avenue.

-2:10 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Comfort Suites on Towne Park Drive.

-905 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of Littlejohn Road.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.