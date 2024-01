Police log

TUESDAY

-7:08 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Family Dollar on North Market Street.

-5:53 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Kroger on West Market Street.

-2:25 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1200 block of Todd Lane.

-10:47 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at American Advanced Assemblies on Harolds Way.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.