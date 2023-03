Police log

TUESDAY

-7:04 p.m.: trespassing. Christopher H. Reaves, 48, of Troy, was charged with criminal trespass and criminal mischief.

-2:48 p.m. fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 500 block of Ohio Avenue.

-12:16 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Walmart on West Main Street.

-10:01 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Super 9 Motel on Troy Town Drive.

