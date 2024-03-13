Troy Police reports

Police log

TUESDAY

-9:35 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1300 block of Peters Avenue.

-5:54 p.m.: criminal mischief. Jacob A. Jones, 19, of Spring Creek Township, was charged with criminal mischief.

-4:42 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at the Skate Park on North Ridge Avenue.

-2:56 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Taco Bell on West Main Street.

MONDAY

-11:19 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 800 block of West Race Street.

