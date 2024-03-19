Troy Police reports

Police log

MONDAY

6:36 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Kettering Hospital on Main Street.

SUNDAY

12:39 p.m. hit-and-run. Officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash after a vehicle struck two mailboxes on the 200 block of Riverside Drive.

8:45 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of a theft at the 1100 block of York Lane.

SATURDAY

7:21 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Dunaway’s Beef and Ale on Main Street.

6:09 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the Circle K on Main Street.

2:50 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at La Catrina on Market Street.

11:54 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of a theft at the Dollar General on Market Street.

8:53 a.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage at the Kroger on Market Street.

7:08 a.m.: hit-and-run. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at Kings Chapel Drive and Corporate Drive.

FRIDAY

10:22 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Dunaway’s on Main Street.

4:17 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the corner of West Street and Market Street.

8:31 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Main Street and Stanfield Road.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.