Troy Police reports

Police log

FRIDAY

-1:55 a.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage at Troy High School on Staunton Road.

-1:09 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report vehicle theft at the Wendy’s on Main Street. The suspect was identified and charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle.

THURSDAY

-11:49 p.m.: robbery. Officers responded to a report of a robbery in progress at the Speedway on Market Street.

-6:22 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash on West Main Street.

-4:04 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the Buckeye Community Apartments.

-3:41 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of a theft on the 400 block of Crescent Drive.

-2:30 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash on West Market Street.

-10:38 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of a theft at the Super 9 Motel on Troy Town Drive.

-9:53 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at the 1300 block of Maplecrest Drive.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.