Troy Police reports

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-9:32 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of credit card fraud at Agave and Rye on Market Street.

-4:51 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of tax return fraud at the 900 block of Skylark Drive.

-5:48 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash on West Market Street.

TUESDAY

-9:13 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at the Meijer at 1900 W. Main St.

-8:50 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Officers responded to an apparent DUI at the intersection of McKaig Avenue and Ridge Avenue.

-1:50 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud on the 2000 block of Huntington Drive.

MONDAY

-8:34 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the 200 block of Elmwood Avenue.

-4:03 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Floral View Apartments on Long Street.

-3:07 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Storage Inns on Brunker Drive.

-12:58 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Franklin Street and Cherry Street.

-12:40 p.m.: fraud. Officers at the Troy Police Department responded to a report of fraud.

