Troy Police reports

Police log

SUNDAY

-4:03 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at the 800 block of Meadow Lane.

-12:46 a.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage at the 900 block of Terry Drive.

SATURDAY

-7:46 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of theft at the Walmart on West Main Street.

-1:30 p.m.: hit-and-run. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at the First Financial Bank on Market Street.

-12:50 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the Rent-to-Own on West Main Street.

FRIDAY

-9:37 p.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage at the 900 block of Race Drive.

-6:06 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the 400 block of Counts Street.

-2:47 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the Meijer on West Main Street. One female was charged.

-1:26 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of aggravated menacing at the Buckeye House on South Market Street.

-7:19 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of a theft at the 800 block of Dorset Road.

-2:47 a.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of a burglary at the 1200 block of Gettysburg Drive. The investigation is active.

THURSDAY

-5:29 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at McKaig Avenue and Dorset Road.

-1:13 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Starbucks on West Main Street.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.