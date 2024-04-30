Troy Police reports

Police log
SUNDAY
-8:23 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Officers arrested a driver for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI) at the corner of Water Street and Crawford Street.
-5:06 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a complaint of identity theft at the 2200 block of East Patterson Lane.
-11:44 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Budget Inn on Archer Drive.
-10:56 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of theft at Hobart Circle.
SATURDAY
-2:33 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers arrested a male for disorderly conduct at the Kroger Marketplace on State Route 55.
-12:54 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the Walmart located at 1801 W. Main St.
-8:04 a.m.: hit-and-run. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at Heywood Park at South Ridge Avenue.
FRIDAY
-9:45 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Shell on South Dorset Road.
-8:43 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the Remedi Senior Care Center of Ohio at 962 S. Dorset Rd.
-7:48 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at Elm Street and Main Street intersection.
-6:14 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a fraud complaint at the 400 block of Garfield Avenue.
-3:09 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the corner of Market Street and Dorset Road.
-11:37 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the corner of Market Street and Dorset Road.
-9:38 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the 500 block of McKaig Avenue.
Compiled by Eamon Baird.