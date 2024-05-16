Troy Police reports

Police log

TUESDAY

-10:59 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Officers responded to report of a DUI in the parking lot of the Texas Roadhouse on Towne Park Drive.

-9:07 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest at the Floral View Apartments.

-8:37 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a complaint of fraud at the 2500 block of Thornhill Drive.

-3:27 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the corner of Main Street and Stanfield Drive.

-3:07 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the corner of North Dorset Road and Sussex Road.

-10:38 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a complaint of fraud at the central block of Westbrook Lane.

-8:08 a.m. crash. Officers responded to a crash at the 1500 block of West Main Street.

Compiled by Eamon Baird and Charlotte Caldwell.