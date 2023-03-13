Troy Police reports

Police log

MONDAY

-1:51 a.m.: open container. Emmanuel D. Whitson, 26, of Troy, was charged with open container.

-1:49 a.m.: open container. Keili A. McCoy, 29, of Troy, was charged with open container.

-1:01 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at the Budget Inn on Archer Drive.

SUNDAY

-9:22 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Shane M. Sexton, 24, of Troy, was charged with DUI.

-11:38 p.m.: DUI. Officers conducted a traffic stop at Troy Christian High School on South Dorset Road. Shannon D. Thomas, 43, of Troy, was charged with DUI.

-1:36 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Dollar General on West Market Street.

-9:07 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 300 block of Mulberry Street.

-8:22 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 1400 block of Henley Road.

-7:31 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 1400 block of Henley Road.

-6:46 a.m.: possession of drugs. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of South Walnut Street. Vidol R. Lee-Schauer, 28, of Piqua, was charged with possession of a schedule IV substance and possession of marijuana.

-6:28 a.m.: DUI. Joshua T. Denney, 27, of Troy, was charged with DUI.

-4:36 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Home2Suites on Town Park Drive. A male subject was trespassed from the property and charged with disorderly conduct.

-1:20 a.m.: DUI. Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of South Cherry Street and Drury Lane. The driver was charged with DUI.

SATURDAY

-11:43 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of Southview Drive.

-11:21 p.m.: open container. Officers responded to a complaint of loud noise/music in the 1300 block of Imperial Court. Two subjects were charged with open container violations.

-9:24 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1000 block of West Race Street.

-8:39 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Dollar General on North Market Street. Mindy A. Breeding, 50, of Troy, was charged with theft.

-8:36 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Terrace Ridge Apartments on McKaig Avenue.

-5:19 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Garden Manor Apartments on Crescent Drive.

-10:12 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 500 block of South Walnut Street.

-1:46 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 500 block of South Walnut Street.

FRIDAY

-11:10 a.m.: possession of marijuana. Tequila S. Miller, 33, of Dayton, was charged with possession of marijuana.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.