Troy Police reports

Police log

TUESDAY

-4:28 p.m.: assault. Police responded to a report of juvenile females fighting in the grass at Troy Aquatic Park on Staunton Road which resulted in assault and trespassing charges.

-4:21 p.m.: investigative complaint: Police conducting an investigation on a report of a sex offense.

-11:41 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported near the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

-10:27 a .m.: theft. A theft was reported at First Methodist Church on West Franklin Street.

-8:58 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported near the 300 block of Miami Street.

-6:20 a.m.: vehicle theft. A theft was reported in the 600 block of Westlake Drive after police were dispatched for a stolen vehicle.

MONDAY

-11:53 p.m.: open container. A traffic offense was issued near McKaig Avenue and Mumford Drive for alcohol open container.

-11:49 p.m.: open container. A male driver was cited for an expired registration and open container at the Waffle House on Archer Drive.

-5:55 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 1000 block of Windmill Court.

-4:29 p.m.: civil protective order. A CPO violation was reported in the 600 block of Sherwood Drive.

-1:19 p.m.: telecommunications harassment. Police received a report at Terrace Ridge Apartments on Mckaig Avenue of a threatening telephone/harassment complaint. No charges were issued.

-11:20 a.m.: theft. An adult female was charged with theft after police responded to Meijer on West Main Street.

-7:32 a.m.: theft. A juvenile male was arrested for failure to comply and no drivers’ license at the scene of where a stolen vehicle reported near the 2000 block of Broken Woods Drive.

-6:30 a.m.: criminal damage. A criminal damage report was issued at the Budget Inn on Archer Drive.

Compiled by Carly Rose.