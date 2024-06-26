Troy Police reports

Police log

SUNDAY

-8:55 p.m.: telecommunications harassment. A telephone harassment complaint was received near the 600 block of Michigan Avenue.

-12:41 p.m.: crash. A non-injury crash was reported near Taco Bell on West Main Street.

-8:26 a.m.: trespassing. A subject that has previously been warned for trespassing on the property in the past, was charged for criminal trespassing after police witnessed the subject digging through the trash and walking through the parking lot of Kroger on West Market Street.

-3:04 a.m.: disorderly conduct. A female was charged with disorderly conduct after being issued a warning at Troy Public Square Fountain.

-12:33 a.m.: warrant. A female was incarcerated on a warrant after a pedestrian stop near Shell on South Dorset Road.

SATURDAY

-7:39 p.m.: unruly juvenile. An unruly juvenile was reported near the Garden Manor Apartments on Crescent Drive.

-7:33 p.m.: telecommunications harassment. A telephone harassment complaint was received near the 900 block of Arrow Drive.

-4:55 p.m.: gunshot. Police responded to a report of an accidental discharge of a firearm near the 600 block South Clay Street and issued a citation to the individual for discharging a firearm within city limit.

-2:12 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Police dispatched to a report of disturbance call, arresting one individual near the unit block of Davis Drive.

-12:01 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported near the 1300 block of Skylark Drive.

-12:26 a.m.: warrant. Police issued a citation for no drivers license and a fictitious registration to a driver; the passenger was arrested on a warrant after conducting a traffic stop near Skylark Drive and Longwood Drive.

FRIDAY

-8:14 p.m.: warrant. Police responded to a response of a possible warrant near the 700 block of West Franklin Street. Upon arrival, the subject fled on foot before they were taken into custody and transported to Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. The suspect was charged with obstructing official business.

-3:58 p.m.: disturbance/fight. A female was summonsed for drug paraphernalia after police responded to a disturbance call.

-1:17 p.m.: theft. An individual was warned for trespassing after a theft was reported near Speedway on West Main Street.

-12:38 p.m.: theft. A theft of $270 from a wallet was reported at Speedway on West Main Street.

-11:30 a.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported near the 1300 block of Sterling Drive.

-7:50 a.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported near the 200 block of West Ross Street.

-7:01 a.m.: burglary. Police responded to a report of a burglary near the 200 block of Elmwood Avenue.

