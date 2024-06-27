Troy Police reports

Police log

TUESDAY

-9:54 p.m.: CPO violation. Police responded to a report of CPO/TPO violation, where a female was arrested and charged near the 1200 block of Todd Lane.

-7:27 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash was near the 2000 block of Lytle Road.

-4:04 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported near the 300 block of Grant Street.

-2:37 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a report of a crash was near Dotcom Drive and West Main Street.

-2:27 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near West Market Street and Archer Drive.

-2:27 pm.: theft. A theft was reported near the 1200 block of Town Park Drive.

MONDAY

-6:09 p.m.: crash. Police responded a crash in the parking lot of Kroger on West Market Street.

-5:09 p.m.: assault. A female was charged with assault after police responded to a cell hang up near the 500 block of North Madison Street.

-11:19 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported at Design Technologies on Corporate Drive.

Compiled by Carly Rose.