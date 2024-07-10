Troy Police reports

Police log

MONDAY

-9 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported at Buffalo Wild Wings on West Main Street.

-7:13 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with an injury near East Canal Street and South Crawford Street.

-3:28 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near Arthur Road and West Market Street.

-2:31 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported near the 1300 block of Sterling Drive.

-12:34 p.m.: crash. A two-vehicle crash was reported at Walmart on West Main Street.

-11:07 a.m.: trespassing. Police were dispatched on a report of a vehicle trespassing near the 200 block of South Mulberry Street.

