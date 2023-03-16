Troy Police reports

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-10:15 p.m.: drug possession. Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of North Market Street and Troy Street.

-6:54 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Kroger on West Market Street.

-4:55 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Terrace Ridge Apartments on McKaig Avenue.

-4:42 p.m.: drug possession. Charles J. Youssef, 43, of Troy, was charged with possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

-12:11 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 100 block of Vincent Avenue.

-9:56 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of West Market Street.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.