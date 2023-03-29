Troy Police reports

Police log

MONDAY

-7:21 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.

-6:16 p.m.: improperly handling firearms. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of East Canal Street. Dimitri D. Bishop, 31, of Troy, was charged with possession of marijuana and improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

-3:38 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 1000 block of Meadow Lane.

-1:06 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Staunton Commons Apartments on Staunton Commons Drive. A vehicle was borrowed the night before and not returned.

-9:54 a.m.: unauthorized use of vehicle. Officers responded to a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 1300 block of Imperial Court.

SUNDAY

-10:09 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of King’s Chapel Drive.

-5:19 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the Submarine House on North Market Street.

-3:41 p.m.: drug possession. Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Wayne Street and South Dorset Road. Jevonni P. Bolden, 48, of Piqua, was charged with possession of cocaine.

-9:20 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 600 block of Mumford Drive.

-12:36 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 100 block of Glenwood Drive. William A. Benson,32, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct.

SATURDAY

-11:56 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Fricker’s on Experiment Farm Road.

-10:51 p.m.: assault, unlawful restraint. Officers responded to a report of assault in the 800 block of West Race Street. A Rafael T. Torres, 23, of Troy, was charged with assault and unlawful restraint.

-10:18 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at Floral View Apartments on Long Street.

-4:07 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 200 block of East Canal Street. Keshawn J. Stafford, 27, of Troy, was charged with criminal trespassing.

-12:59 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 900 block of Stonyridge Avenue.

-2:11 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at the Comfort Suites on Towne Park Drive.

-2:07 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of Westhaven Drive.

-12:46 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of Westhaven Drive.

FRIDAY

-11:20 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Fricker’s on Experiment Farm Road.

-10:36 p.m.: shots fired. Officers responded to a report of shots fired at Tropical Smoothie Café on West Main Street.

-9:42 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at Kroger on West Market Street.

-7:33 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 700 block of Dixie Avenue.

-1:03 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Meijer on West Main Street.

-12:50 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 200 block of south Mulberry Street.

-12:47 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1100 block of South Crawford Street.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.