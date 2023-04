Police log

FRIDAY

-6:44 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1100 block of York Lane.

THURSDAY

-6:46 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.

-6:17 p.m.: telephone harassment. Devin C. Rose, 28, of Dayton, was charged with telecommunications harassment.

-2:44 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1300 block of Imperial Court.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.