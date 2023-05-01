Troy Police reports

Police log

SUNDAY

-8:53 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.

-8:47 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at the Submarine House on North Market Street. Shane A. Darner, 45, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing.

-5:23 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Dorset Luxury Apartments on South Dorset Road.

-4:57 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Kettering Hospital on West Main Street.

-3:10 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 200 block of East Franklin Street.

SATURDAY

-8:50 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Walmart on West Main Street.

-7:06 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Troy City Park on Adams Street.

-3:50 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 1500 block of Windridge Place.

–-2:30 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore on West Main Street.

-9:36 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Dollar General on West Market Street.

-4:23 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Family Abuse Shelter on Crescent Drive.

FRIDAY

-11:49 p.m.: possession of marijuana. Daniel D. Owens, 30, of Troy, was charged with possession of marijuana.

-11:49 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Laurisha A. Pullings, 27, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct.

-11:19 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1500 block of Cheshire Road.

-9:33 p.m.: driving under suspension. Victoria J. Jacobs, 40, of Troy, was charged with driving under OVI suspension.

-8:18 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Graceview Apartments on West Main Street.

-4:34 p.m.: drug possession. Officers conducted a traffic stop at Needler’s Fresh Market on North Market Street. Whitney K. Netzley, 29, of Piqua, was charged with possession of marijuana, selling, purchasing or delivering dangerous drugs, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

-8:34 a.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault at Kettering hospital on West Main Street.

-7:32 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at the Royal Inn on Brukner Drive.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.