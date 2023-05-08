Troy Police reports

Police log

MONDAY

-6:53 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Bodey’s Collision on Peters Avenue.

-12:17 a.m.: driving under suspension. Jorge A. Hernandez, 36, of Lima, was charged with driving under OVI suspension.

SUNDAY

-8:51 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.

-6:04 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at One Stop Drive Thru on South Market Street.

-5:23 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 300 block of Kings Chapel Drive.

-4:39 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Stonyridge Avenue and Imperial Court. Jeffrey P. McPherson, 55, of Troy, was charged with DUI.

-2:44 p.m.: DUI. Officers responded to a report of a crash with no injury near the overpass on West Market Street. Torres Gustavo, 56, was charged with DUI and open container.

-4:22 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near the intersection of Drury Lane and Grant Street.

SATURDAY

-6:56 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at One Stop Drive Thru on South Market Street.

-4:20 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 500 block of Forrest Lane. Corey C. Fales, 28, of Troy, was charged with throwing or shooting missiles.

-3:21 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1300 block of Imperial Court.

-2:10 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1100 block of Longwood Drive.

-12:34 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at La Fiesta on West Main Street.

-12:31 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the Stouder Center on Wayne Street.

-3:16 a.m.: disorderly Conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 600 block of Mumford Drive.

-3:12 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1000 block of South Crawford street.

FRIDAY

-11:16 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at La Fiesta on West Main Street.

-10:43 p.m.: shots fired. Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 600 block of South Walnut Street. Andre D. McKinnon, 31, of Troy, was charged with felonious assault, discharging a firearm and possession of marijuana.

-9:26 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at La Fiesta on West Main Street. A female subject was charged with disorderly conduct.

-8:09 p.m.: bomb threat. Officers responded to a report of a bomb threat at F and P America on Corporate Drive.

-4:29 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 900 block of South Crawford Street.

-11:16 a.m.: driving under suspension. Stephen M. Whitener, 56, of Troy, was charged with driving under OVI suspension.

