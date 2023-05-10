Troy Police reports

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-12:30 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Boyer Park on Long Street.

TUESDAY

-4:39 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud on the 2000 block of Larkspur Drive.

-9:54 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 200 block of South Crawford Street.

-6:46 a.m.: drug paraphernalia. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at the Royal Inn on Archer Drive. A deceased male was located outside the hotel; drug paraphernalia was located inside the subject’s hotel room.

-12:24 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at the Budget Inn on Archer Drive.

MONDAY

-11:43 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 2000 block of Fairmont Court.

-6:09 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault at the Budget Inn on Archer Drive.

-3:44 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Heather Green Apartments on Trade Square West.

-2:28 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 300 block of Duke Court.

-12:47 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Staffmark on West Main Street.

-11:12 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at the Hope House on North Mulberry Street.

-8:00 a.m.: driving without consent. Officers responded to a report of driving without consent in the 1500 block of Leedes Road.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.