Troy Police reports

Police log

THURSDAY

-12:25 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 200 block of Harrison Street.

WEDNESDAY

-9:25 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Garden Manor Apartments on Crescent Drive.

-4:29 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 600 block of Summit Avenue.

-4:16 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Holiday Inn Express on Troy Town Drive. Shayna N. Saurber,39, of Covington, was charged with dissemination of an image of another person.

-4:15 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1300 block of Trade Square West.

-2:10 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Heather Green Apartments on Trade Square West.

-1:31 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Staffmark on West Main Street.

-12:43 p.m.: driving under suspension. Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Peters Avenue and Vornholt Avenue. Annemarie Nemeth, 56, of Troy, was charged with driving under OVI suspension.

-11:24 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at AAA Tire and Auto Center on South Stanfield Road.

-9:54 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 100 block of Dronfield Road.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.