Troy police reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department:

July 22

THEFT: At approximately 1 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the 900 block of North Market Street in response to a theft complaint. A report was taken.

ABANDONED VEHICLE: At approximately 3:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 41 and the Bike Path. A four-wheeler was located and a report was taken.

July 23

CRASH: A driver was cited in connection with a non-injury crash reported at the Shell on West Main Street at approximately 2:15 p.m.

TRAFFIC STOP: At approximately 7:45 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic offense. The driver was found to be in possession of marijuana. Nathanial T. Wise, 22, of Sidney, was charged with a minor misdemeanor possession of marijuana in connection with this incident.

THEFT MOTOR VEHICLE: At approximately 8 p.m., an officer responded to a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle near Crawford St. Christy L. Mingus, 37, of Troy, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle joy riding in connection with this incident.

TRAFFIC STOP: At approximately 11 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic offense in the area of North Dorset and Chelsea roads. The driver was found to be suspended and in possession of drugs. Zachary R. Lucas, 40, of Troy, was arrested for fifth-degree felony possession of schedule I or II substance in connection with this incident.

July 25

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: At approximately 4:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to a disturbance on Crescent Drive. Recinda M. Reynolds, 51, of Troy, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor public indecency – exposure in connection with the incident.

DISTURBANCE: At approximately 7:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a disturbance on East Franklin Street. A report was filed. Ralph J. Smith, 62, of Troy, and Taylor M. Sweet, 35, of Troy, were arrested in connection with the incident. Both were charged with minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct – fighting or threatening.

TELEPHONE HARASSMENT: At approximately 10:30 p.m., Troy units were dispatched to Thornhill Drive in response to a telecommunications harassment complaint. A report was taken.

July 26

TRAFFIC STOP: At approximately 1:20 a.m., an officer initiated a traffic stop on West Main Street near Westbrook Road. The driver was cited for speed and found to be in possession of marijuana. Dylan J. Huber, 19, of Pleasant Hill, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor drug abuse and controlled substance possession.

TELEPHONE HARASSMENT: An officer responded to a complaint near Hauenstein Court at approximately 3 a.m. for telecommunications harassment. Both parties were warned.

ASSAULT: Officers were dispatched to Ruby Tuesdays on Skylark Drive for a past occurred assault at approximately 3:45 p.m. Keianna A. Willaims, 28, of Fairborn, and Sarah C. Neriani, 21, of Fairborn were both charged with minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct – fighting or threatening in connection with the incident.

FRAUD: At approximately 4 p.m., officers responded to a fraud complaint near South Walnut Street. It was found to be internet fraud and a report was taken.

July 27

TRAFFIC STOP: At approximately 6:20 p.m., a vehicle was stopped for a traffic offense on South Market Street. The driver was cited for driving under suspension. Rogerio Hinojosa Jr., 36, of Troy, was charged with minor misdemeanor open container – liquor and minor misdemeanor marijuana drug paraphernalia in connection with the incident.

TRESPASSING: At approximately 6:30 p.m., the subject was found to be trespassing near McKaig Avenue. Christopher J. Hermann, 40, of Troy, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with the incident.