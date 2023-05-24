Troy Police reports

Police log
MONDAY
-9:26 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at True Value on South Market Street.
-9:19 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.
-8:33 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Hobart Cabinet on East Water Street.
-6:05 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1000 block of Walker Street.
-5:55 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 500 block of South Mulberry Street.
-2:51 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Baird Funeral home on North Market Street.
-12:55 p.m.: inducing panic. Brant A. Price, 37, of Tipp City, was charged with inducing panic.
-11:49 a.m.: child endangering. Alexandria L. Winters, 26, was charged with endangering children.
-10:45 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.
Compiled by Matt Clevenger.