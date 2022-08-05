Troy police reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department:

Aug. 2

CRASH WITH NO INJURY: At approximately 8:45 p.m., an officer was dispatched to a traffic crash on Walnut Street. The driver was taken into custody. Tisha M. Stambaugh, 46, of Troy, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and minor misdemeanor starting and backing in connection with the incident.

TELEPHONE HARASSMENT: At approximately 11:45 p.m., an officer was dispatched in response to a telephone harassment complaint on East West Street. A report was taken.

Aug. 3

SUSPICIOUS PERSON: At approximately 12:15 a.m., an officer responded to the levee on the north side of the river between Adams and North Market Street for a report of a male sleeping on the sidewalk. Matthe F. Simon, 35, of Troy, was charged with minor misdemeanor camping in park in connection with the incident.

DISTURBANCE: At approximately 9:30 a.m.,an officer was dispatched near McKaig Avenue in response to a report of a disturbance. Russell N. Hardin, 34, of Troy, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging and endangerment in connection with the incident

Aug. 4

WARRANT: At approximately 9:45 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted on West Main Street near Monroe Street. The passenger fled on foot and was later located. Holly L. Haines, 40, of Troy, was charged with first-degree felony aggravated burglary in connection with the incident.

DUI: At approximately 12:00 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on North Market Street. The driver was arrested for OVI. Nicholas J. Holuban, 22, of Dayton, was charged with minor misdemeanor driving under the influence and fifth-degree felony improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle in connection with the incident.

FRAUD: At approximately 1:20 p.m., officers responded to a fraud complaint at ARC Abrasives located at 2131 Corporate Drive. Corporate emails were hacked resulting in $160,000 being sent to unknown subjects.