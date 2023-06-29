Police log

WEDNESDAY

-11:06 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Donato’s Pizza on West Main Street.

-8:35 p.m.: driving under suspension. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the south Interstate 75 on ramp. David A. Dillard, 49, of Troy, was charged with driving under OVI suspension.

-8:32 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault at Shell on East Staunton Road.

-2:57 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 1100 block of South Walnut Street.

-2:43 p.m.: passing bad checks. Krystal R. Washington, 36, of New Madison, was charged with passing bad checks.

-12:00 p.m. menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Home2Suites on Town Park Drive.

-9:08 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of South Cherry Street.

