Police log

SUNDAY

-8:54 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Ashly L. Carter, 39, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct.

-8:19 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Kettering Hospital on West Main Street.

-8:19 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1500 block of Leedes Road.

-8:01 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 400 block of Lake Street.

-12:51 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at McKaig Court Apartments on McKaig Avenue.

SATURDAY

-11:31 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Officers stopped to assist a stopped motor vehicle in the roadway near the intersection of Commerce Center Boulevard and McKaig Road in Concord Township. Joseph Buzoya, 37, of Dayton, was charged with DUI and open container.

-8:45 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1100 block of Scott Street. A traffic stop was initiated; Nicholas C. Harmon, 33, of Troy, and James E. Ortiz Alvarez, 29, of Troy, were charged with open container.

-7:39 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Mojo’s on East Main Street.

-7:18 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 300 block of West Canal Street.

-6:48 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at KFC om South Stanfield Road.

FRIDAY

-10:02 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1300 block of Fleet Road.

-9:39 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.

-4:17 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of identity fraud in the 2400 block of Renwick Way.

-12:28 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.